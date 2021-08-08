Kathy Griffin Speaks in First Videos Since Lung Cancer Surgery, Reveals Her Husband's Scary Accident

Kathy Griffin is having a laugh and is on the mend. The comedian took to Instagram over the weekend and shared her first videos since undergoing surgery as part of her lung cancer battle.

Griffin, 60, returned home from the hospital on Friday after having half of her left lung removed, and was greeted by some adoring supporters -- her cadre of adorable dogs.

She shared a video of the pups jumping up on her as she sat down on a lounge chair near the pool in her backyard, while wagging their tails excitedly and licking her face.

"Home from the hospital and greeted by my board certified medical PAWfessional recovery pack #dogsofinstagram," Griffin wrote.

The comic shared a video of herself addressing her fans in a post on Saturday, where she commented on her particularly hoarse voice -- a result of the surgical procedure.

"I might start to post little videos about my recovery and stuff, but my voice is like really hoarse, and I don't want to scare people," Griffin said.

The comic giggled as she spoke and admitted, ""Also, for some reason, I laugh at everything now! And if it's horrible, I laugh way more."

This newly acquired penchant for somewhat inappropriate laughter was on full display in a video she shared Sunday, when she revealed a rather frightening accident that befell her husband, Randy Bick.

"Yesterday, I'm in bed, and I hear this weird noise and I can't figure out what it is," Griffin shared in her video. "And then, after a while -- like a while, like a full minute -- I realize it's my poor husband screaming my name from the kitchen in a weird voice, because he was making his lunch and he sliced his hand open, like, bad."

She joked about how bad the injury must have been for him to call out to her, considering she's still largely confined to bedrest. So she went down stairs and saw how bad the cut really was.

"I see him holding his hand up, and it's bleeding like crazy! Like in a movie or something. And I look down and all four of our dogs are trying to lick up the blood, and it was so gross," Griffin said through hoarse laughter while recalling the surreal situation. Catching her breath, Griffin joke that she's "going to hell" for laughing at the accident.

Ultimately, they called 9-1-1 and paramedics arrived in force, as Griffin explained, "They sent a full fire truck!"

"Eventually my husband came back, and now he's fine," Griffin concluded. "But we both just had to laugh at everything."

Recently, Griffin sat down for an interview with Nightline, and she opened up about her lung cancer diagnosis, as well as her struggles with addiction and depression.

Griffin said that in June 2020, she tried to take her own life in what she described as "a very serious suicide attempt." The My Life on the D-List star said she started spiraling after she faced backlash for her controversial 2017 photo shoot, where she held up a fake severed head of President Donald Trump

Griffin also shared how she became "severely addicted to prescription pills," despite never having a drink in her life.

"I think one of the reasons I actually wasn't acknowledging that I was a serious drug addict was that I was like, 'I don't even drink. Big deal, I take a couple pills now and again. Who doesn't?'" she noted.

She said the pill addiction "kicked into high gear" after the photo controversy caused many to turn on her, even friends. Griffin said she took 100 pills, fell down two flights of stairs and then woke up and took more pills and fell again. She texted one of her doctors and was put on a 5150 psychiatric hold.

Now, Griffin said she's been sober and in Alcoholics Anonymous for more than a year.

Griffin first revealed last Monday that she is battling stage-one lung cancer, and is recovering after having a successful surgery.

"Surgery went well and as planned," a rep for Griffin told ET in a statement. "Kathy is now in recovery now and resting. Doctors say the procedure was normal without any surprises."

