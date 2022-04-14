Kathie Lee Gifford on Becoming a Grandmother Late in Life (Exclusive)

Kathie Lee Gifford didn't think she'd have children when she married her late husband, Frank Gifford. So, you can imagine the joy she's feeling now that her 32-year-old son is about to become a first-time father.

The former Today show co-host spoke with ET's Lauren Zima and she opened up about becoming a grandmother, how excited she is for her son, Cody, and his wife, Erika, and what she wants to be called in lieu of grandmother. For starters, Gifford -- whose five-part special, The Jesus I Know, is streaming now on Fox Nation -- said it's going to be an exciting day when she gets to put her grandchild in her arms.

"You know what, I'm not excited for me, weirdly. I'm so excited for my son and his wife, and for my daughter, who's gonna be an aunt," Gifford said. "I'm just sort of watching it all. And I'm going to get excited the day that baby is put into my arms. I don't know if it's a boy or a girl -- they don't know and they don't want to, they're doing it the old-fashioned way."

Last December, Gifford announced that Cody and Erika are expecting their first child together. At the time, Gifford posted a sweet video of the news and captioned the post, in part, "I am over a blue or pink moon!!!" The baby is due in June.

Cody and Erika tied the knot last September after seven years of dating. Gifford's 28-year-old daughter, Cassidy, married Ben Wierda in June 2020. Gifford tells ET she prayed for her children's spouses long before they came into this world.

"Both of my children married well, and I've been praying for their spouses since I was pregnant with them," Gifford said. "You start to pray for God's best for your children, even while they're being woven in your womb. I never thought I'd have children because I had married late to Frank, and he didn't want more children. And so I was just blessed to have two beautiful ones."

Gifford married the late NFL legend back in October 1986. He was 53 at the time, and he had three children from his first marriage to Maxine Avis Ewart. The Hall of Famer died in August 2015. He was 84.

Gifford shared how Frank would feel about Cody embarking on this journey of parenthood.

"It's funny, I was saying to my son last night that, 'Daddy would be so happy, honey, with so many things going on in our lives. Daddy would be -- daddy's smiling,'" said Gifford, whose Fox Nation special is based on her book of the same name published last November.

Gifford had previously told ET she had hoped her future grandkid would call her Glamma, which is a term her daughter-in-law had referenced in the comments section of the video Gifford posted to announce the baby news. Well, now Gifford is going with another term of endearment.

"I have a dear friend whose mother is from Israel and she speaks Yiddish, so I asked her one day, 'What's the name for a Jewish grandmother in Yiddish?' and she goes, 'Well, it comes from the word Bubbeh, which means my darling.' It's a [term of] endearment, so she said it's Bubbeh."