Kathie Lee Gifford Announces Son Cody Is Expecting His First Child With Wife Erika

Kathie Lee Gifford is going to be a grandmother! On Monday, Gifford shared that her 31-year-old son, Cody, and his wife, Erika, are expecting their first child together.

The 68-year-old former Today co-host Instagrammed a sweet video of Cody and Erika on their wedding day, which ended with a positive pregnancy test. Their baby is due in June 2022.

"I am over a blue or pink moon!!! I don't care which," Gifford wrote. "So so happy for you both, @mrsamerikagifford, and for our family. Praise our Living and Loving God! 👵🏻."

Erika shared the big news on her own Instagram and revealed that she and Cody are waiting to find out the gender of their baby until he or she is born.

Cody and Erika tied the knot last September after seven years of dating. Gifford's 28-year-old daughter, Cassidy, also got married last year, marrying Ben Wierda in June 2020.

Meanwhile, Gifford recently returned to the Today show and talked about her burgeoning relationship. Gifford was previously married to Frank Gifford from 1986 until his death in 2015.

"I have a very sweet man in my life," Gifford shared, though she's never said his name publicly. "He's good for me, and I'm good for him."

ET spoke with Gifford in April, when she revealed that she has a "very good man" in her life.

"It's really good. We have everything in common," Gifford said of her budding relationship. "He's a very good man, a great family guy and not the least impressed with me in any other way except that he cares about me as a person."

"We're happy together," she continued. "We have fun."