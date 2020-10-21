Katherine Schwarzenegger Talks Postpartum Depression and Anxiety in First Instagram Live Since Giving Birth

Katherine Schwarzenegger is opening up about life as a new mom. The 30-year-old author had a candid chat with friend Dr. Sterling about postpartum depression and anxiety in her first Instagram Live since giving birth to her and Chris Pratt's daughter Lyla nearly three months ago.

Schwarzenegger, who never stated that she has personally experienced postpartum depression or anxiety, began by sharing that her followers requested her and Dr. Sterling to talk about those topics. She explained that when she went in for her post-six-week appointment, her doctor said that in general, she had never seen such high levels of postpartum depression and anxiety in her patients during this time of COVID-19. Schwarzenegger thought it was interesting since she understands how it can feel very alienating for new mothers who can’t have people around them like usual.

"People don't have the ability to have that," Schwarzenegger expressed, before asking Dr. Sterling for tips for mothers so they won't feel isolated.

"Do a full assessment of your support system during pregnancy," Dr. Sterling first shared. "Is this person going to be someone who can lift me up or maybe put more stress for me?…You can ask people to follow certain rules before they come into your space."

The two also touched on postpartum anxiety. "Some of the studies show up to 40% of people experience postpartum anxiety," Dr. Sterling explained.

Schwarzenegger also asked if husbands or partners can experience postpartum depression and anxiety and how one gets their partner to support them through their experiences.

"I would imagine it would be and I think it makes sense why some partners would experience that in a different way than a woman who had given birth," Schwarzenegger said, admitting she never thought about a partner suffering from postpartum depression. She concluded by sharing that the talk with Dr. Sterling was very informative as a new mother.

Last month, a source told ET that Schwarzenegger and Pratt "have settled in and have a good routine down. Both Chris and Katherine are busy with work but always make Lyla their priority."

"Chris and Katherine have been overwhelmed with love and support from their family and friends. They are happier than ever and love how every day Lyla brings a smile to their face," the source added.

Schwarzenegger and Pratt announced the birth of their baby girl on Aug. 10. Lyla is the author's first child, while Pratt is dad to 8-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

For more on Schwarzenegger and Pratt's life as new parents, see below.