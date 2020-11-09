Kate Spade Deal of the Day: $270 Off the Mulberry Street Satchel

The latest Kate Spade New York Deal of the Day is here! Today only, take $270 off the Mulberry Street Lise satchel.

Available at the Kate Spade Surprise Sale shop, this sturdy satchel features pebbled leather and plenty of space for whatever you need on-the-go. The top has a zipper closure, while the front and back slide pockets have a snap closure. Choose from four pretty colors -- black, tutu pink, seaweed and warm beige -- and carry it on your arm or shoulder to add instant style to your outfit. Regularly $359, you can score the Mulberry Street Lise satchel for just $89. This deal is good today only, while supplies last.

Continue perusing the Kate Spade Surprise Sale shop, where everything is up to 75% off through Oct. 6. That means you can enjoy major savings on Kate Spade New York handbags, clothing, jewelry, wallets, shoes and accessories, plus free ground shipping on all orders. (Note that all Surprise Sale purchases, including the Deal of the Day, are final.) And while you're in a Kate Spade state of mind, check out the new fall arrivals over on the brand's main site.

Shop the Kate Spade New York Mulberry Street Lise below.