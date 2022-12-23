Kate Moss' Sister Lottie Gets Face Tattoo on Vacation in Bali

Lottie Moss is embracing her freedom. The 24-year-old Only Fans model recently went on a vacation to Bali, where she decided to get a face tattoo.

Lottie, who is the younger half-sister of supermodel Kate Moss, opened up about the decision to ink the word "Lover" onto her left cheek.

"Since rehab, I’ve been on a journey of self-discovery. I’ve spent a lot of time in Bali, surrounded by nature, reading alone or spending time with like-minded people – and learning to love myself again while finally being free from my former life," she told Glamour UK. "That’s why I decided to get my face tattoo; the word ‘lover’ under my eye. Yes, it was impulsive, but after years of being so controlled, it was my way of expressing that I am free. I’m no longer controlled."

Lottie was seemingly singing a different tune on TikTok earlier this month when she debuted her tattoo, first sharing a video of herself getting the body art before cutting to the next morning.

"I don't have a lot to say about last night, really apart from the fact that this could have gone without doing," she said in the clip, referencing her face tattoo. "But I actually don't mind it. It's here to stay now. We're going to learn to love it. The world's going to learn to love it. My mom's going to learn to love it, hopefully, yeah. Don't drink alcohol, kids."

Lottie recently made headlines by speaking out during the "nepo babies" debate online about nepotism in the entertainment industry.

"I'm so sick of people blaming nepotism for why they aren't rich and famous or successful," Lottie wrote in a series of since-deleted tweets. While she acknowledged that "it's not fair that people who come from famous families are getting a leg up because of that," Lottie defaulted to the old adage that life isn't fair.

"But guess what?" she continued. "Life isn't fair -- if you put your mind to something you can accomplish anything! So instead of being negative about other peoples success go and try and create your own!"

The British model's tweets came after a series of articles published by Vulture and New York Magazine about figures in the entertainment industry with famous parents deemed "nepo babies." Their lists included her niece, Kate's daughter, Lila Grace Moss, who is also a successful model.