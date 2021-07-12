Kate Middleton Wows During Weekend of Sporting Events: See Her Chic Looks!

The Duchess of Fashion! Kate Middleton had a busy weekend of sporting events and she didn't let any opportunity go to waste.

After having to self-isolate earlier this month due to a potential COVID-19 exposure, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out on both Saturday and Sunday for matches at Wimbledon.

On Saturday, the mother of three looked stunning in a Kelly green Emilia Wickstead dress with capped sleeves that flared out at the bottom.

Kate and her husband, Prince William, both enjoyed the tennis in the stands together, laughing and joking back and forth.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Then on Sunday, Kate donned a pastel pink Beulah London dress with matching pink heels.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Later in the day, the duchess joined her husband and oldest son, Prince George, for the Euro soccer finals as England faced off against Italy. Showing her support for the home team, Kate wore the national colors in a white top, cream blazer, and large red earrings.

FRANK AUGSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

She was seen cheering on England and hugging sweet Prince George after the team scored a goal. Ultimately, England lost the championships, and William shared a message on the couple's joint account following the game.

@England, you’ve all come so far, but sadly this time it wasn’t our day. You can all hold your heads high, and be so proud of yourselves — I know there’s more to come. W — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 11, 2021

"Heartbreaking. Congratulations @Azzurri on a great victory. @England, you’ve all come so far, but sadly this time it wasn’t our day," the duke wrote. "You can all hold your heads high, and be so proud of yourselves — I know there’s more to come. W."