Kate Middleton Soaks Up Wimbledon in Stunning Yellow Dress -- See the Pics!

Kate Middleton's fashion prowess was on full display at Wimbledon for the ladies' singles championship.

The Duchess of Cambridge arrived Saturday at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in a bright yellow Roksanda dress. She also wore what appeared to be a purple and black bow-tie broach and earrings to tie it all in. Upon her arrival, Kate was seen mingling with the court's staff as well as other attendees. Ditto when the match ended.

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina stormed back to defeat Tunisian's Ons Jabeur (3-6, 6-2, 6-2). Rybakina not only won her first Grand Slam title but she also became the first woman from Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam. What's more, Rybakina is also the first woman to win Wimbledon after losing the first set since the 2006 Wimbledon ladies' final.

Following the match, Middleton made her way down to Centre Court and handed Rybakina the Venus Rosewater dish. Some of the other stars who also attended the ladies' final included Tom Cruise, Rebel Wilson and Jodie Comer.

Prince William is set to join Kate for Sunday's final between top-seed Serbian Novak Djokovic and Australia's Nick Kyrgios. William and Kate stepped out in style earlier this week for a quarterfinals match.