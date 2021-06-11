Kate Middleton Says She 'Can't Wait to Meet' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Daughter

Kate was asked about Lili as she and first lady Jill Biden visited Connor Downs Academy in Hayle, England. Jill and her husband, President Joe Biden, are in England to meet with the royals and will join Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles on Friday evening for a special reception.

"I wish her all the very best. I can't wait to meet her," the Duchess of Cambridge said of baby Lili when asked by NBC News chief foreign correspondent Andrea Mitchell about the newest addition to the royal family. "We haven't met her yet. I hope that will be soon."

Kate also said she had not seen Lili on FaceTime yet.

Meghan gave birth to her and Harry's second child on June 4. Amid tension in the royal family after Meghan and Harry stepped down as working royals last year and after he spoke candidly about family issues in a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry's family has sent warm wishes toward the couple about the birth of their baby girl.

ET recently spoke with royal expert Katie Nicholl, who said that the meaningful name Harry and Meghan chose for their daughter -- named after both Queen Elizabeth and Harry's late mother, Princess Diana -- represents an "olive branch" to the royal family after a year of tension.

"This family division has really gone on for a long time now, well over a year," Nicholl said. "It has been many, many months since Charles and the Queen and the Cambridges have seen Archie in the flesh, we know that there has been some really quite deep problems between Harry and William, difficulties between Harry and his father and I think that it is everyone's hope that this little baby will be a peace offering in many ways and that she will hope to bring this divided family back together."

"It's always been my understanding that behind the scenes, Kate has tried very hard to forge a rapprochement and act as a peacemaker between William and Harry," Nicholl said. "She loves Harry. She says that she is the sister that he never had. She has been heartbroken to see them fall out, and I think she is one of the few people, one of the few family members who would actually be able to push the brothers together, which she did in a very subtle way, but was very effective."