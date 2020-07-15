Kate Middleton Reveals the Major Social Distancing Rule Prince Louis Always Wants to Break

Kate Middleton is having a hard time enforcing social distancing rules with her youngest son, Prince Louis. The 2-year-old royal, and son of Kate and Prince William, has struggled while in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Louis doesn't understand social distancing," Kate recently explained to two parents with a son of a similar age. "So he goes out wanting to cuddle everything, particularly any babies younger than him."

The duchess talked about her youngest at the national launch of Tiny Happy People, a BBC Education initiative, which provides digital resources to parents of children under the age of four.

When talking with the parents, Kate also revealed of her three kids, "My children have bottomless pits. So I feel like a constant feeding machine."

As the royals return to their public appearances after months of virtual events, they are practicing social distancing and occasionally wearing masks indoors.

Kate previously opened up about her struggles to homeschool her children within quarantine. Watch the clip below for more: