Kate Middleton Makes Her First Public Appearance Since Quarantine

Kate Middleton has officially left quarantine! On Thursday, the Duchess of Sussex stepped out for the first time since entering quarantine due to the coronavirus.

Her first public visit was to Fakenham Garden Centre, an independent, family-run business in Norfolk, England. While there, she met with the center's owners, Martin and Jennie Turner, and learned of the safety measures they've implemented to welcome back visitors as shops begin opening in parts of the United Kingdom.

Wearing a blue button-up shirt, black jeans and a gray vest, Kate was all smiles as she toured the center, spoke to staff and heard about their business.

AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate's husband, Prince William, also stepped out for a public appearance, visiting local shop Smiths the Bakers, which is owned by Paul and Teresa Brandon. The family-run business has been serving Kings Lynn, England, for 50 years.

The Duke wore an all-blue look for the outing, sporting a collared shirt, sweater and slacks. During his visit, William spoke to the owners and staff about how the recent coronavirus restrictions impacted their business.

AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Aaron Chown/WPA Pool/Getty Images

On William and Kate's Instagram page, photos of the couple's outings were shared, along with the reason behind the timing of their visits.

"As non-essential shops start reopening in parts of the UK, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited two independent businesses to hear how they have been impacted by coronavirus, and how they are returning to a new normal," the caption read in part. "... The Duke and Duchess' visits come as The Queen, Patron of the British Chambers of Commerce, sent a message of support to business communities as they continue to reopen."

Watch the video below for more on William and Kate.