Kate Middleton Looks Bridal as She and Prince William Return to the Site of Their 2011 Royal Wedding

Kate Middleton and Prince William returned to a very meaningful site on Tuesday to honor a somber milestone. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited a vaccination center that has been created at Westminster Abbey -- the location of the couple's 2011 royal wedding -- to honor the work of the staff and volunteers as the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues.

The visit coincided with the National Day of Reflection, which marks the one-year anniversary of the first U.K. lockdown for the pandemic.

Despite the seriousness of the event, the couple looked very much in love as they returned to the site of their union. This April will mark their 10th wedding anniversary. The 39-year-old duchess wore a stunning cream dress coat with scalloped edging and intricate detailing that gave off a bridal vibe. She paired the look with brown heels and a matching clutch purse. Both she and William, 38, who was clad in a navy suit, wore face masks for the official engagement.

AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

On March 23, 2021, Prince William and Kate Middleton paid a visit to Westminster Abbey, where they were married in 2011, in London, England. AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton walk down the aisle of Westminster Abbey after their wedding in London on April 29, 2011. DAVID JONES/AFP via Getty Images

During the visit, the couple spoke with staff at the center, as well as several people receiving the vaccine. William also lit a candle in remembrance of the lives lost while Kate left daffodils.

Both William and his father, Prince Charles, suffered from COVID last spring and have publicly advocated for people to receive the vaccine. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip have publicly confirmed that they have received the vaccine.