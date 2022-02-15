Kate Hudson's Son Ryder Shares Flirty Pics With Judd Apatow's Daughter Iris -- and Their Moms React

Teenage love has been tested between Kate Hudson's son and Judd Apatow's daughter -- and it's mother approved!

Hudson and Apatow's wife, actress Leslie Mann, are giddy after Hudson's son, Ryder, and Apatow and Mann's daughter, Iris, made their budding relationship Instagram official on Valentine's Day. Ryder, 18, took to the social media platform and shared a pic of him and Iris, 19. They appear to be hanging out at a restaurant, where Ryder's planting a kiss on Iris' cheek. He captioned it with a single red heart emoji.

Hudson and Mann made their feelings known about the young romance, as the Fool's Gold star dropped the word "Sweets" and a double heart emoji in the comments section, while the This is 40 star added three red heart emojis.

It's unclear how long Ryder and Iris have been dating, but love is clearly in the air. Apatow and Mann share two daughters -- Iris and their eldest daughter, 24-year-old Maude, who is also an actress.

Hudson shares Ryder with her ex, Chris Robinson. Ryder is Hudson's eldest of three kids. She also shares 10-year-old son Bingham with ex Matt Bellamy, and 3-year-old daughter Rani with Danny Fujikawa.

It seemed like just yesterday when Hudson paid tribute to Ryder after he turned 16. She took to social media and posted a sweet video honoring him on his special day.

“I didn’t realize it would be here so fast!” she captioned the post. “16 years today. 16. I will savor these next couple years before he flies the nest. People sometimes get sad on days like this. Time creeps up on us and rocks us a bit, reminding us that the years don’t wait for us to be ready. Well, RYDER IF YOUR READING! I’M READY!!! I’m excited for your future.”

Ditto for Apatow and Mann, who just last year saw Iris head off to her high school prom.

Grow up fast they do, indeed!