Kate Hudson On 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' 20th Anniversary and Iconic Yellow Dress (Exclusive)

Kate Hudson is celebrating How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days -- 20 years later.

"I can but I can’t," she tells ET’s Deny Directo at Sunday's Critics Choice Awards when she’s asked if she can believe the film will turn 20 this year.

And while all the girls on TikTok are dreaming about being Ben’s partner, and re-watching the film, Hudson is taking in all the love -- since the iconic scene from the film has become one of the most-used sounds on the app.

Getty Images

"It is so re-watched,” the 43-year-old says. "It’s so fun and right now. I have all these young girls like 18, 19, who come up to me, and it’s all How to Lose a Guy. It's so fun. I love it."

Hudson starred alongside Matthew McConaughey in the 2003 film, as Andie Anderson, the writer who looks for a man she can love and lose in 10 days. On top of her viral karaoke clip, fans have been raving about her character’s iconic yellow dress. Which she can’t seem to find.

"I’m sure it’s somewhere," she quips to ET. "Paramount probably has it somewhere."

On Sunday, Hudson was at the Critics Choice Awards to celebrate her Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery co-star, Janelle Monáe, as she presents her with the SeeHer Award.

"I’m so excited, I mean it’s the best. I have so much to say," she tells ET. "I think just her authenticity and her expression of self and her bravery. She's an amazing woman and I really love that I got to -- not only get to know her -- but become such good friends."