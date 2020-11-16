Kate Hudson Announces Brother Wyatt Russell Is Expecting First Child With Wife Meredith Hagner

Kate Hudson couldn't be more excited about the upcoming addition to the family! The actress, and mother of three, took to Instagram on Sunday and revealed that her half-brother Wyatt Russell and his wife, Meredith Hagner, are expecting their first child together!

Hudson, 41, shared a super cute snapshot from what appeared to be a baby shower. In the photo, Hudson is leaning over and giving Hagner's sizable baby bump a gentle kiss.

"Celebrating our next family member today," Hudson captioned the pic. "First for my bro Wy and @merediththeweasel We are over the moon and can’t wait!!!!"

The photo also featured silver letter balloons spelling out the word "baby," flanked on both sides by bouquets of blue balloons -- possibly indicating the sex of their expectant first child.

Russell, 34, and Hagner, 33, first began dating in 2016, following his split from ex-wife Sanne Hamers. They met while co-starring in the indie comedy Folk Hero & Funny Guy. The pair went on to tie the knot in September 2019.

ET spoke with Hagner in June, while she was promoting her recent comedy Palm Springs, and she addressed her and Russell's plans for expanding their family after having exchanged vows.

"I mean I'm not quite there," Hagner said at the time.

Reflecting on the expected increase in pregnancies due to coronavirus quarantines keeping couples locked in close quarters, Hagner joked, "I feel like there is going to be a major boom!"

Congrats to the happy couple!