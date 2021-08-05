Kate Bosworth and Michael Polish Split After Nearly 8 Years of Marriage

Kate Bosworth and Michael Polish are calling it quits after nearly eight years of marriage and 10 years together. The Blue Crush actress took to Instagram on Thursday to share that she and Polish are going their separate ways, but are doing so with love.

"The beginning is often the best part of love. Fireworks, magnets, rebellion — the attraction. The onset signals a wide open expanse of possibility. Split a burger with someone when you are falling in love, and you can die happily knowing this is your last meal. Buy a bottle of whiskey and share shots, pour me a waterfall. Play that perfect song on the jukebox and dance with someone you have known your whole life, though you met minutes ago," Bosworth shared of the honeymoon phase in relationships.

She continued, "Inherently we fear an ending. To lose what you have because you got what you wanted. To be attached to the expectation of the outcome. The great Unknown. What if we chose not to fear but instead, to love. If that most delicate and vulnerable last flicker to the flame became another type of furnace entirely. Perhaps this will sound strange to some, romantic to others. To us: this is truth."

And while the pair has decided it was best for them to separate, they are doing so with full hearts.

"Our hearts are full, as we have never been so enamored and deeply grateful for one another as we do in this decision to separate. Together, over the last ten years, Michael and I have chosen love, every time. We hold hands as tightly today as we entangled fingers on our wedding day. Our eyes look more deeply into one another, with more courage now. In the process of letting go, we have come to acknowledge that our love will never end. The connection does not simply disappear. The love deepens, the heart expands," she explained.

Though their relationship is coming to an end, the 38-year-old actress says it's just the beginning for their next chapter as collaborators and friends.

"We know the 4 am calls are coming. Songs will be exchanged to communicate only what songs can do. We laugh as we plan for our next movie together and are excited to share our latest collaboration. We believe the most epic love stories are those which transcend expectation. Our greatest honor has been to experience love like this, and to continue to marvel at the beauty of love’s evolution. What happens when we reach the end of something and realize … we are just at the beginning. This is love. And we will drink that down. Kate + Michael," she said, concluding their lengthy separation announcement.

In a 2015 interview with Elle magazine, Bosworth talked about unconditional love and knowing that Polish was the man she wanted to marry, calling their coupling a "sacred union."

"You know, I just didn't have it written down on paper what marriage looked like to me. I didn't have the dress. I didn't have the ring. I didn't have that all planned out until I met the man. I didn't even know if I wanted to! And then, when I met Michael, it became very clear that it was a sacred union. All of a sudden marriage meant something so much more concrete than it ever had before. Marriage felt like a fantasy to me before, you know? I didn't know how to personally relate to it sincerely. But then when I met him I thought, 'This is a bond that I want to cement,'" she shared.

In mid-2011, Bosworth began dating 50-year-old Polish, whom she had met earlier that year when he directed her in the film Big Sur. Bosworth and Polish announced their engagement in August 2012, and married on Aug. 31, 2013 in Philipsburg, Montana. Bosworth is stepmother to Polish's daughter, Jasper, from a previous marriage.