Kat Dennings Kisses Singer Andrew W.K. in PDA Pics

It looks like Kat Dennings might have a new man in her life. The 34-year-old Thor star shared new PDA pics with rocker Andrew W.K. over the weekend.

Last week, Dennings posted two solo shots of the 41-year-old musician on her Instagram, captioning it with a heart emoji. On Sunday, she snapped a selfie of Andrew, whose full name is Andrew Fetterly Wilkes-Krier, kissing her forehead as she pouted her lips to the camera.

Andrew also shared a shot of the duo locking lips on his Instagram Stories.

Andrew W.K./Instagram Stories

Andrew was married to Cherie Lily in 2008, and it is unclear if or when they split. In May 2019, Lily wished him a happy birthday in a post on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday, @AndrewWK! Life wouldn’t be a party without you. #PARTYHARDFORVER ❤️," she wrote at the time.

Dennings was previously in a relationship with Josh Groban from 2014 to 2016.