Karlie Kloss Reveals Her Baby Bump on Instagram

Baby Kloss is on the way! Karlie Kloss shared a peek at her baby bump on social media on Monday.

In a video posted on Instagram, the 28-year-old model showed off her growing belly while waking up in the morning.

“Good morning,” she said, before focusing the lens on her tummy. “Hello baby!”



She then kissed the air before posting the clip, which she captioned, “Good morning baby ♥️.”

Fellow celebs including Irina Shayk and Ashley Graham left comments on the post, with Graham writing, “Aw! good morning babyyyyyyyy.”

Kloss’ pregnancy was first reported in October, just days after she and husband, Joshua Kushner, marked their second wedding anniversary.

Kushner is the brother of Jared Kushner, a senior adviser of Donald Trump, who is also married to Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump.

Monday’s post marked the first time Kloss has publicly confirmed her pregnancy.

