Kardashians Prank Tristan Thompson, Justin Bieber and More With Hilarious FaceTime Call

Imagine getting this FaceTime call! The Kardashian-Jenner clan had fun with some of their celebrity pals in a new TikTok video. Kris Jenner and her five daughters -- Kim Kardashian West, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner -- all sat together with very serious faces as they video called some of their pals.

"Is this real or is this a picture?" Khloe's friend, Savas, asks.

"What the f**k! Am I in trouble?" Kendall and Kylie's pal, Taco, asks upon picking up the intimidating call.

Tristan, Khloe's boyfriend and the father of her daughter, starts off excited to answer the phone, saying, "Oh hey!" before seeing the whole gang together and adding, "What the...?"

Travis Scott, the father of Kylie's daughter, Stormi, similarly answers, saying, "What's going on?" before shouting, "Bye!"

Justin plays it cool, smiling as he answers the call and saying, "Hey guys, what is happening?"

But his model wife, Hailey, is caught off-guard as she answers the phone chewing something before slowly looking concerned and saying, "Hello?"

As for Dave Chapelle, the comedian answers the call smoking, and declares, "Holy s**t!"

Kylie posted the video to her TikTok, writing, "This was fun, lol."

Khloe shared it on Instagram, writing, "When the squad is deep."

Hailey commented on the post, "Lmfaoooo, I was so shook," while Savas wrote, "I really thought it was a picture."

The famous family is currently filming their final season of their reality series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. For more updates, watch the clip below.