Kardashian-Jenners Dance the Night Away and Enjoy Italian Feast at Kourtney and Travis' Wedding Reception

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding was all about the eats! The couple ushered their guests from Villa Olivetta to Castello Brown in Portofino, Italy, Sunday night where family and friends were treated to their pick of the finest Italian foods.

According to videos shared on Kylie Jenner's Instagram Story, there were stations designated for freshly made cannoli and pasta. Kylie also shared snaps of the venue and the personalized table cards made for each guest.

Kylie also took to TikTok to share some BTS moments from the evening, including her sister, Kendall Jenner's dance moves. In the clip, Kylie shakes her hips while holding onto a drink, while Kendall gets up close to the camera. Kendall then steps in front of her sister, showing off her dance moves.

Kylie captioned the video, "me and cucumber girl," poking fun at Kendall's viral cucumber cutting moment from last week's episode of The Kardashians.

In another video, Kylie taped mother-of-the-bride, Kris Jenner getting down to Earth, Wind and Fire's "Boogie Wonderland." The momager shook her blush-tone feathered dress and her finger as she celebrated the happy occasion alongside a wedding guest.

A third clip showed Kylie, Kendall and their sister, Khloe Kardashian, all showing off their gorgeous gowns as more '70s style tunes played on in the background.

In Kylie's final clip from the star-studded affair, she showed off her sister, Kim Kardashian's outfit change. Kim, who showed up in a black, floor-length lace gown for the ceremony, changed into a sparkling cut out jumpsuit for reception. The video shows Kim dancing into the party as her daughter North, followed closely behind.

"an icon a legend," Kylie captioned the video.

Kourtney and Travis got their groove on too, with the Blink-182 drummer's daughter, Alabama, sharing a video to her Instagram Story of the newlyweds dancing to Bill Withers' "Lovely Day." In the cute clip, the couple held each other close as Kourtney, who changed into a black version of her lace and satin wedding gown smiled

A felicidade deles na primeira dança! ❤️ Alabama Barker via Instagram Stories. pic.twitter.com/9mC1CoB7Co — Mídia Access (@MidiaAccess) May 23, 2022

Alabama also captured Travis taking off his bride's garter and adorable moment when in another outfit change, the couple were outfitted with white leather jackets that read, "Mr. Barker" and "Mrs. Barker."

The fun-filled reception comes after the couple exchanged vows on a red-carpeted altar at Villa Olivetta, a home on the idyllic Portofino estate of Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, where their children were in attendance. Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, and Travis' kids Landon, 18, Alabama, 16, as well as his stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, 22, were all by their side as the pair said "I do."

Kourtney's sisters were also in attendance, as well as momma Kris, who helped walk Kourtney down the steps of the turn of the century dwelling and to the altar. Kourtney dressed in a short lace and satin gown by Dolce & Gabbana, which she paired with a cathedral-length lace veil, while Travis sported a black tuxedo from the Italian design house.

In addition to their famous family, other guests at Sunday's ceremony included Kendall's boyfriend, Devin Booker, Travis’ Blink-182 bandmate, Mark Hoppus, and his wife, Machine Gun Kelly, and his fiancée, Megan Fox as well as, Kourtney's good friend Simon Huck and his finance executive husband Phil Riportella, and Kim's former assistant and family friend, Stephanie Shepherd.

The wedding was a glamorous, Dolce and Gabbana affair, so Stefano Gabbana and his partner Domenico Dolce were on hand as well.

Following the ceremony, the couple made their way to the reception, where Kourtney sported a shorter version of the decadent veil. Walking hand-in-hand, Travis kicked off the celebrations with a bottle of bubbly.

A source tells ET that the couple "couldn't be happier" following their wedding weekend in Italy.

"Kourtney and Travis couldn’t be happier. The whole weekend has been amazing and their Italy wedding is everything they ever wanted," the source shared. "Their friends and family are all so thrilled for them and can see how in love they are. Kourtney feels incredible and believes that Travis is the love of her life. She has never felt like this before. She feels like she found her soulmate and best friend."

The Italian ceremony was Kourtney and Travis' third wedding. They first stood at an altar in April, when they had a late-night ceremony in Las Vegas before making things legal the next month by officially tying the knot at a Santa Barbara, California, courthouse.

The longtime friends first sparked romance rumors last year. Ten months later they got engaged.