Kanye West Surprises Model J Mulan at Her Birthday Party

Kanye West made model J Mulan's birthday a lot sweeter with a surprise appearance.

An onlooker tells ET that the 44-year-old rapper showed up for the birthday bash at James Harden's Thirteen restaurant in Houston, Texas, "at around midnight" on Wednesday.

"Kanye arrived with Justin Laboy and J Mulan was in total shock when he showed up. Kanye was super cool and in great spirits throughout the night," the onlooker adds. "DJ Maiya Papaya was playing all of Kanye's hits and he was jamming out to his music and showed the DJ love. Kanye was friendly to all of his fans and took photos with everyone who asked him. Kanye was at Thirteen until it closed and they kept the venue open later than usual for him."

J Mulan posted a video of the rapper's surprise appearance on her Instagram page. The two stand together to pose for photos as "Number One" by Pharrell Williams and Kanye plays in the background. The rapper flashes a smile as he hugs J Mulan, who then breaks into a dance as the two separate.

"KANYE WEST PULLED UP FOR MY MF BIRTHDAY Party!!!!!! 🐐 🐐," the birthday girl captioned her post.

ET recently learned that the "Famous" rapper has purchased a home on the same street as his ex, Kim Kardashian West, and their four children for $4.5 million.

The Hidden Hills, California, home with five bedrooms and four bathrooms was purchased on Dec. 20. The GRAMMY-winning rapper’s purchase comes the same month that the SKIMS founder filed to expedite the termination of her marriage.

"Kanye really wanted to buy a home near Kim and their kids to be close to them," a source tells ET as to why Kanye purchased the residence. "Kanye saw a house on Kim's block was on the market and jumped at the chance to get it."

The source notes that the musician "thinks it will be easier to co-parent with Kim if they live close to each other." Kim and Kanye are parents to 8-year-old North, 6-year-old Saint, 3-year-old Chicago and 2-year-old Psalm.

In addition to being near his children, the source adds that Kanye "also still wants to win [Kim] back."

"Kanye believes he still has a chance," the source says. "Kim is fine with Kanye buying the home because she feels like it will be easier to co-parent and watch their kids in privacy."

