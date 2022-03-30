Kanye West Spends $275,000 on Rare Birkin Bag for Chaney Jones

When it comes to giving the women in his life gifts, Kanye "Ye" West has an impressive go-to present: wildly expensive handbags.

This time, the Donda artist pulled out all the stops when he gifted Chaney Jones -- the woman he's been seeing and packing on PDA with in recent weeks -- a very special Birkin bag.

A source tells ET that West "purchased an extremely rare version of the Birkin bag for Chaney Jones for $275,000 from Privé Porter."

The bag is silver metallic Chèvre leather with palladium hardware and was delivered to Jones in Houston, Texas on Tuesday night, according to the source, who adds, "Kanye watched as Chaney received the bag via FaceTime."

Michelle Berk, CEO of Privé Porter tells ET, "This is a very limited production bag that was only made in 2004. Other notable owners of this bag are Jeffree Star, who purchased from me, and Bella Hadid. It’s one of the most famous and sought after Birkins in the world."

"The demand is because of the beauty and uniqueness of the bag... as well as the limited production numbers," Berk stated. "This bag has sold for as high as $300,000. Kanye’s team was adamant that they only wanted this bag, no substitutions. The timing was uncanny as we had just added it to our Metaverse Fashion Week ANFT collection, a huge innovation in luxury ownership and authenticity, and she ended up being the first person to have something of this nature."

Jeffrey Berk, Managing Director of Privé Porter, tells ET, "I flew to Houston and delivered it myself, as the unit was so valuable and they wanted it that same day." Berk added that Jones had frequently mentioned the bag to Kanye, and that her "joy was genuine" as she FaceTimed with West.

The 44-year-old rapper has been spending time with the 24-year-old model in recent weeks. They attended a Lakers game earlier this month, hit up Nobu in Malibu in February and recently spent time together in Miami. A source told ET last month, "Kanye and Chaney are seeing each other and having fun. It's by no means a serious relationship. She's having fun hanging out with him and enjoying all the cool things they're doing together."

This also isn't the first time West has given out Birkin bags as gifts for his girlfriend. In early February, West bought baby Hermès Birkin purses for his ex-girlfriend Julia Fox and several of her pals as a birthday gift.

