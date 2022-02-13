Kanye West Says 'My Account Is Not Hacked' After Taking Jabs at Pete Davidson and Kid Cudi

Kanye “Ye” West started his Sunday by taking jabs at Pete Davidson and his pal, Machine Gun Kelly. The "Donda" rapper shared a series of posts on his Instagram, dedicated to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s new beau.

The 44-year-old rapper shared an old screengrab of the Saturday Night Live star’s Instagram post, showing off his Hilary Clinton tattoo. “WHEN I TAG PEOPLE IM JUST PUTTING TOGETHER THE WEB THERE ARE A GROUP OF PEOPLE WHO RUN MEDIA AND THE ELECTION THANK GOD FOR FREE SPEECH,” West wrote on the image, before taggging Ellen DeGeneres.

In another post, the Famous rapper shared fan art of a fake sci-fi movie poster mockup, that sees him and Davidson’s faces inside of dueling predator heads, with the caption “West Versus Davidson.” Next to the post, the rapper took aim at Davidson and his friend, Machine Gun Kelly.

“THIS AINT ABOUT SKETE PEOPLE IT’S ABOUT SELLING YALL A NARRATIVE SKETE JUST PLAYING HIS PART IN FROZEN 3 ACCEPT ITS NOT IN THE THEATERS THIS TIME ITS ON DAILEY MAIL TELL BOB AND THE ENTIRE DISNEY STAFF YOU WAISTED YOUR MONEY ON STARWARS AND MARVEL BECAUSE EVEN THOUGH IT MAKES MONEY YOU WILL NEVER CONTROL THE HIGHSCHOOLS NO ONES EVER HEARD A MACHINE GUN KELLY SONG BOB,” he wrote.

Getting personal, Kanye shared an alleged screenshot of a text message exchange with Davidson, along with a picture of the comedian and MGK from a Calvin Klein ad. “NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN,” West wrote.

In the screengrab, Davidson tells the rapper that he hopes one day he could meet his four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, that he shares with Kim Kardashian West, and that “we can all be friends.”

West made sure that his followers knew that his account wasn’t hacked by sharing photos of himself holding a sign that reads, “My account is not hacked 2 13 2022."

The "Gold Digger" rapper captioned the post, “MY ACCOUNT IS NOT HACKED I WILL BE AT SUNDAY SERVICE AT NOON AND WILL ME TAKING NORTH AND SAINT TO THE SUPERBOWL SHORTLY AFTER @chethinks I’LL DOUBLE WHATEVER THEY PAYING YOU JUST SO YOU DONT HAVE TO LOOK AT THAT PAWN EVER AGAIN BIG LOVE.”

Davidson's SNL co-star Michael Che took to his Instagram to playfully respond to the rapper. In a series of pictures from a notepad, Che delivered a response to the rapper. "Sorry Ye but I would never betray my friends," the notes began. "For anything less than triple salary. That's right 90K a year! Full medical, full dental, 4 weeks vacay, corner office. Plus a pair of Red Octobers."

Che added, "Size 12. And you gotta make some beats for my band "The Slap Butts." The comedian joked that the would also request that Kanye tell him what he is wearing the night before so they could be twins. Adding, "You do that for me, I'll Rambo that whole building."

West’s jabs at Davidson come one night after he publicly feuded with friend, and longtime collaborator, Kid Cudi. On Saturday, the rapper shared a since-deleted post featuring him, Kid Cudi, Pete Davidson and Timothée Chalamet having dinner. On the picture, from the dinner, West put a big red ex over Davidson’s face.

"I JUST WANTED MY FRIEND TO HAVE MY BACK," West wrote next to the since-deleted post. "THE KNIFE JUST GOES IN DEEPER." Earlier in the evening, West shared that Cudi would not be on his DONDA 2 album after he appeared to continue his friendship with Davidson.

“Just so everyones knows Cudi will not be on DONDA because he’s friends with you know who we all speak in Billie language now.”

Cudi took to the comments to defend himself, writing, “too bad I don’t want to be on your album you fu**n dinosaur hahaha,” the "Day N Night" rapper wrote. “everyone knows I've been the best thing about your albums since I met you. Ima pray you 4 brother.”

Kanye’s public fallout comes after he demanded that Billie Ellish apologize to Travis Scott, after he believed she shaded the ASTROWORLD founder during a recent concert. In response, the "Happier Than Ever" songstress replied to the allegations in West’s comments. "literally never said a thing about travis. was just helping a fan,” she wrote in response.