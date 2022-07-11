Kanye West Returns to Instagram With Message About Gap, Honors His Late Mother's Birthday

Nearly four months after he wiped out his Instagram feed following a 24-hour ban, Kanye "Ye" West returned to the social media platform and explained what he did Tuesday on what would have been his late mother's 73rd birthday.

The rapper took to Instagram on Thursday and posted a photo of Gap Inc. chairman and interim CEO Bob Martin and explained the significance of that photo. According to Ye, he spent Tuesday on a call with a couple of Gap Inc. executives and seemed to be in awe of their business acumen.

"On my moms birthday I was able for the first time to sit in on a Gap call with Bob Martin, Bob Fisher and other leads of the company," Kanye explained. "Bob Martin was one of the most inspiring people I’ve heard speak in business. He kept saying go to the stores on the call."

Kanye's mother Donda died in 2007 from heart disease while suffering complications following plastic surgery. She was 58.

The "Heartless" rapper also discussed the partnership he struck with the back in June 2020 and the results.

"I came to Gap to put good product directly in stores," he said. "We’ve had 2 of the biggest sales day in Gap history since I’ve been there. We sold 14 million dollars worth of the perfect black hoodie at 80 dollars a hoodie off of a television commercial that was ran one time. I came to Gap to bring good quality products to the people at all times. Bob I need to meet with you as soon as possible."

For what it's worth, Bloomberg on Monday reported that Gap Inc. fired Sonia Syngal after nearly three years as its chief executive officer. In that same report, the outlet reported that a deal to produce Kanye's Yeezy brand "failed to generate meaningful results." Bloomberg reported that, after announcing the project with fanfare, executives at the clothing retailer have mostly been quiet on the issue.

Back in March, Instagram's parent company, Meta, suspended Kanye from the social media platform after the company deemed he "violated its policies on hate speech, harassment and bullying."

The suspension came after the rapper's attacks on his ex, Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, D.L. Hughley and a racial slur-filled rant again The Daily Show's Trevor Noah.