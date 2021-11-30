Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and More Pay Respect to Virgil Abloh at Final Louis Vuitton Show

Celebrities, fashion enthusiasts and designers have taken one last chance to witness the late Virgil Abloh's creative genius.

In honor of its former artistic director, French fashion house Louis Vuitton held a showing of Abloh's Spring-Summer 2022 Collection in Miami on Tuesday, marking his final presentation for the brand.

Many of Abloh's famous nearest and dearest were present at the show, including longtime friends Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West.The two, along with their daughter, North West, posed for a photo at the show. Kim also shared video and photos on her Instagram Story.

Instagram Story

Others also in attendance included Maluma, Ricky Martin, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Gunna, Metro Boomin, 2 Chainz and more.

Instagram Story

Instagram Story

Quavo modeled in the runway show, as did Kid Cudi and Offset.

Rauw Alejandro posted a photo from the event, writing, "'Young architects can change the world by not building buildings.' — Virgil Abloh. Thanks @louisvuitton for the invite. Today we celebrate life and culture🙏🏼."

There were many tributes throughout the night, with many other attendees sharing their moments on social media.

In a post on the brand's Instagram page, Michael Burke, Louis Vuitton's chairman and CEO, explained it was the designer's wish for the show to go on.

"It is with profound sorrow that I learned of the passing of Virgil Abloh. Virgil was not only a friend, great collaborator, creative genius, visionary and disruptor, but also one of the best cultural communicators of our times. He paved the way for future generations. As a devoted supporter of his community through his charities and passions, he was an eternal optimist who believed anything was possible," Burke stated.

"In this same spirit, we at Louis Vuitton will proudly continue to celebrate his legacy with a final show in Miami, per his wishes," he continued. "I am honored to have called him my friend. My deepest thoughts are with his wife, children, parents, family and the entire community that was touched by his greatness."

The post featured a video of a child riding their bike through Miami, visiting a park and a beach, before reaching an LV-adorned hot air balloon that takes off with the words "Virgil was here" appearing onscreen.

Abloh died Sunday after a two-year battle with cancer. He was 41.

In a statement on the designer's Instagram page, his family revealed that the designer was battling a "rare, aggressive" form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma. The family noted that Abloh chose to keep his diagnosis private while he continued his work in the world of fashion.

"For over two years, Virgil valiantly battled a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma. He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture," the statement continued.

"Through it all, his work ethic, infinite curiosity, and optimism never wavered. Virgil was driven by his dedication to his craft and to his mission to open doors for others and create pathways for greater equality in art and design," the message noted. "He often said, 'Everything I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself,' believing deeply in the power of art to inspire future generations."

His family concluded their statement by asking for privacy as they grieve Abloh while also celebrating his life and legacy.

"We thank you all for your love and support, and we ask for privacy as we grieve and celebrate Virgil’s life," they said.