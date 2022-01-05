Kanye West Is 'Dating Around' and Trying to Move on From Kim Kardashian, Source Says

Kanye West is putting himself back in the dating game amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

"Kanye has been in good spirits lately and having fun," a source tells ET. "He's been spending time with friends, going out, and doing his thing. He's been trying to move on from Kim and meet new women. He's dating around and figuring out what he likes in a potential partner."

One of the people the 44-year-old rapper has been spending extra time with is Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox.

The pair was spotted in New York City on Tuesday night, and were dressed for the chilly weather. West sported dark jeans, a hoodie, a bomber jacket and boots, while . West and 31-year-old Fox wore a blue crushed velvet coat over a black ensemble.

According to multiple reports, the two saw the Broadway production of Slave Play and had dinner at Carbone. Prior to their winter outing, the duo also spent time in Miami, Florida, where West hosted a surprise New Year’s Eve party with rapper Future.

Gotham/GC Images

West and Fox also joined Drink Champs host Noreaga and his wife, Neri, for a double date while in Miami.

Kardashian filed for divorce after six years of marriage in February. Last month, West reportedly purchased a home in Hidden Hills on the same block as his ex to make co-parenting easier. West and Kardashian share four children -- 8-year-old North, 6-year-old Saint, 3-year-old Chicago and 2-year-old Psalm.

The purchase comes after the SKIMS founder filed to expedite the termination of their marriage.

West isn't the only one who is moving on in their relationship. Kardashian has been dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

According to reports, the duo, who have been seeing each other since October, headed to the Bahamas for a post-holiday vacation this week.

"Kim and Pete are on vacation spending time together," a source told ET. "The two weren’t able to ring in the new year since she was with her family in California and Pete was hosting his NYE special in Miami."