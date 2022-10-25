Kanye West Escorted From Skechers Office After Arriving Unannounced: 'We Condemn His Recent Divisive Remarks'

Getting the boot from the sneaker company. Kanye "Ye" West was escorted out of Skechers' corporate offices in L.A. on Wednesday, after he showed up with no scheduled appointment and attempted to hold an unscheduled meeting with executives.

The company addressed the incident in a press release posted to its website Wednesday afternoon.

"Kanye West -- also referred to as Ye -- arrived unannounced and without invitation at one of Skechers’ corporate offices in Los Angeles," the press release read. "Considering Ye was engaged in unauthorized filming, two Skechers executives escorted him and his party from the building after a brief conversation."

"Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West," the release continued. "We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech."

Reiterating their interest in not being connected to West's business endeavors, Skechers reiterated, "The Company would like to again stress that West showed up unannounced and uninvited to Skechers corporate offices."

The incident comes one day after West officially lost his billionaire status. Forbes reported Tuesday that West is no longer on their billionaires' list now that his partnership with Adidas is over.

The sportswear company officially decided to end its partnership with West, releasing a statement Tuesday saying it "does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech," calling West's recent comments "unacceptable, hateful and dangerous."

The company said it has decided to "immediately" end its partnership with West "after a thorough review." Adidas said West's comments violated the company’s "values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness."

Footlocker has also taken Yeezy off its shelves. Additionally, GAP also announced on Tuesday that the brand would no longer be working with West.

The 45-year-old Yeezy designer has been in hot water in recent weeks for several controversies including his recent anti-Semitic remarks. Companies including Balenciaga and fashion magazine Vogue have cut ties with him and he has reportedly been dropped from Def Jam Records. CAA has also dropped Ye as a client.

Comments West made on the Drink Champs podcast on Oct. 16 led to #BoycottAdidas trending, putting more pressure on the company to cut ties with the divisive celeb and designer.

"I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?” West said at the time.

Many celebrities, including West's ex, Kim Kardashian, have spoken out condemning anti-Semitism in light of his recent rants. He also made headlines earlier this month for debuting his controversial "White Lives Matter" shirts at Paris Fashion Week.

