Kanye West Decorates Kim Kardashian’s Giant Bathroom Like an ‘Enchanted Forest’

Kanye West certainly knows how to celebrate his wife! The 43-year-old rapper surprised Kim Kardashian West with a stunning redecoration to the massive bathroom in their Los Angeles mansion.

"So I come home and my whole bathroom is decorated like an enchanted forest, and it's so beautiful and it's so visually pretty with a sweet note from my husband," Kim told her fans as she panned the camera around her cavernous bathroom to show her Instagram followers on Tuesday.

The Jesus Is King emcee had the room decorated with large reeds, purple-and-tan floral bushes, and a variety of grasses.

This comes after Kanye expressed his admiration of his wife on social media in a rare post, praising her recent business deal in which she sold a 20 percent stake of her KKW Beauty line to cosmetics giant Coty Inc. for $200 million. The sale reportedly makes the mother of four a billionaire.

Following the announcement, Yeezy tweeted, “I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire. You’ve weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family... So blessed this is still life... So I made you this still life... We love you so much.”

The sale is said to make Kim, 39, the richest member of her family, overtaking her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, who sold a 51 percent share of her business, Kylie Cosmetics -- also to Coty -- in January.