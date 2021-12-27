Kanye West Buys $4.5 Million Home On The Same Street as Kim Kardashian

Kanye West is keeping it close to ex Kim Kardashian and their four children. ET has learned that the "Famous" rapper has purchased a home on the same street as his ex for $4.5 million.

The Hidden Hills, California home with five bedrooms and four bathrooms was purchased on Dec. 20. The GRAMMY-winning rapper’s purchase comes the same month that the SKIMS founder filed to expedite the termination of her marriage.

In the documents, obtained by ET, the 41-year-old said that her marriage to Kanye was unsalvageable. The docs also emphasized her desire to "bifurcate the issue of marital status from the remaining issues to be heard in this matter, and to terminate the parties’ marital status."

In addition they ask that the issues regarding custody of the couple's four children, as well as property matters and division of assets, be dealt separately from the issue of their marital status, allowing Kim to be legally single sooner.

Prior, Kim filed docs to request that she could be declared legally single. Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February after six years of marriage. She had asked for joint legal and physical custody of the couple's four children -- North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

The 44-year-old "Stronger" rapper has been vocal about repairing his relationship with his wife. During the Free Larry Hoover Benefit concert held this month, fans noticed that Kanye changed the words to his song "Runaway," crooning, "I need you to run right back to me, more specifically, Kimberly."

The court date for the pair’s divorce is set for March 22.