Kanye West and Daughter North Bust Out Their Dance Moves in Sweet Video

Kanye West is enjoying his time with his family. The rapper took to Twitter on Friday to share a sweet video of himself and his daughter, North West, dancing together, as they celebrated the end of the week.

In the 45-second clip, Kanye and his family are in a golf cart when he starts singing along to the viral "Friday Dance" song. He then hops off and starts dancing alongside the small vehicle. North also decides to copy her father and dance with him. Kim Kardashian West can be heard laughing in the background and cheering North on.

"IT’S FRI-YE-YE!!!" Kanye captioned the video.

A source told ET on Wednesday that Kanye and Kim are currently spending time together "outside the US with their family."

ET's source said that the couple made the recent decision to travel abroad together "after Kim saw Kanye in Wyoming."

"The couple knows they need quality time with their kids and no other outside voices or people," the source explained. "Kim knows that Kanye being with his family will be good for him."

Last week, Kim's emotional visit to their Wyoming ranch marked the first time the two were able to see each other following his controversial political rally in South Carolina and his subsequent Twitter storm of since-deleted comments about Kim and her family.

In photos obtained by TMZ, Kanye was spotted on a private jet in Cody, Wyoming, on Sunday with his 4-year-old son, Saint. No word on where the family was headed.

