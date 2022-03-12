Kanye West and Chaney Jones Pack on the PDA While Sitting Courtside at Lakers Game

Kanye "Ye" West was all smiles for date night with Chaney Jones.

The rapper and model sat courtside Friday night at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles for the Wizards-Lakers game. They appeared to enjoy each other's company, with video making the rounds on social media showing them walking to their seats laughing and smiling.

Once in their seats, West, 44, and Jones, 24, chatted for quite a bit, and at one point photographers caught the model wrapping her arms around West while the rapper looked on. West wore a black hoodie, faded black jeans and Balenciaga galoshes. Jones, who bears a striking resemblance to Kanye's estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, wore black sunglasses, a revealing top and skintight black leather pants.

Rapper Kanye West and Chaney Jones attend a game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on March 11, 2022 in Los Angeles. Getty

Kanye West and Chaney Jones at the Lakers basketball game last night 🏀



The date night came just hours after Kim Kardashian became Instagram official with Pete Davidson. The 41-year-old reality star posted a series of photos showing her dressed in a gray coat, metallic boots and sunglasses. In one photo, she's sitting on the floor while Pete, dressed in jeans, a white tee, flannel shirt and jacket, lays his head in her lap and looks up at her.

In another photo, the couple pose for a selfie taken by Pete. In that photo, the Saturday Night Live star flashes his trademark smile while Kim blows a kiss in the background.

Kanye's date night at the Lakers game is just the latest hangout with Jones. They hit up Nobu in Malibu last month and recently spent time together in Miami. A source told ET last month, "Kanye and Chaney are seeing each other and having fun. It's by no means a serious relationship. She's having fun hanging out with him and enjoying all the cool things they're doing together."