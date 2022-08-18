Kanye West Addresses Criticism for Selling His Clothes Out of Construction Bags

You can't tell Kanye “Ye” West nothing when it comes to the way his latest Yeezy GAP collection is being presented in stores.

Earlier this week, a picture of the collection went viral when it showed the clothes piled up in various big black bags. Users on social media were quick to point out the rapper’s insensitivity toward the homeless.

During an interview with Fox News, the 45-year-old had a message for the people who took issue with the display.

“Look, man, I'm an innovator. And I’m not here to sit up and apologize about my ideas,” the “Power” rapper said during an interview with Fox and Friends on Thursday outside of the GAP store in NYC.

“That’s exactly what the media tries to make us do. Make us apologize for any idea that doesn’t fall under, exactly the way they want us to think," he added.

West said that he was trying to make dressing “easier” for those who purchase the clothes and that he wants to challenge the traditional conventions toward how people dress.

This is how they are selling Yeezy GAP. The sales associate said Ye got mad when he saw they had it on hangers and this is how he wanted it. They won’t help you find ur size too, you just have to just dig through everything pic.twitter.com/GNd08Zv1zC — little miss (@owen__lang) August 15, 2022

The father of four added, “This is, like, not a joke. This is not a game. This is not just some celebrity collaboration. This is my life. You know, I’m fighting for a position to be able to change clothing and be able and bring the best design to the people.”

West initially announced the collaboration between his brand and the clothing giant in June 2020. Since then, the rapper has been putting the designs on display -- rocking them each time he is seen in public.

The Yeezy designer isn’t the only member of his family showing off his designs. Earlier this month, his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, along with their daughters, North, 9, and Chicago, 4, modeled his sunglasses.

"YR 3022 YEEZY SHDZ,” The Kardashians star captioned the photo of her and their daughters rocking the futuristic shades. North’s picture even made it on the official Yeezy Instagram account.