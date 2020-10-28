Kamala Harris Delivers Special Message During 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards

Kamala Harris made an impactful appearance at the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday. With Election Day just a week away, the senator and Democratic vice presidential nominee spoke about the importance of heading to the polls and supporting historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

"Thank you to BET, the whole 85 South crew and everyone at home for taking this moment to lift up our HBCUs," expressed Harris -- who is "a proud HBCU alum and a graduate of Howard University." "I know there is nowhere like an HBCU campus to fully appreciate the power, the dignity and the diversity of the voices in our country. It's where so many of us go to strengthen our voices, to pursue our dreams, and explore our roles in the fight for justice."

"As a country, we face an arm's challenges. And now more than ever, we need Black scientists and engineers and doctors and teachers and public servants to help us build the shared future that we all deserve," she continued. "So let's support our HBCUs. Let's lift up our voices for a better future. Thank you to BET and everyone."

Harris was followed by 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne as they performed their latest song, "Money Maker," which was dedicated to HBCUs.

Harris has been teaming up with a handful of celebrities, including Miley Cyrus and Becky G, to talk about the issues at hand, her and Joe Biden's plans and how to get one's voice heard.

"The way that you use the power of your voice during election is you got to vote. People will respond to who is voting and then respond to their issues," Harris told Cyrus, stressing the importance of voting -- and early if you can.

Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020 -- head over to Vote.org to register to vote and to get all the latest information.