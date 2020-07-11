Kamala Harris Calls Joe Biden After Being Elected President of the United States -- Watch the Moment

Kamala Harris is congratulating Joe Biden. On Saturday, four days after Election Day, Biden was projected to win the presidency, with Harris becoming the first-ever woman elected to one of the top two offices of the executive branch.

In a video posted following the news, Harris is seen on the phone with Biden saying "We did it!"

"We did it. We did it, Joe," Harris says while standing outdoors on Saturday morning. "You're going to be the next President of the United States."

Prior to the video, the senator also posted another message, writing, "America The Beautiful. This election is about so much more than @JoeBiden or me. It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let’s get started."

Many celebrities have been celebrating Biden and Harris' win, posting a slew of comments and video expressing their thoughts and feelings.

According to CBS News, Biden will win Pennsylvania, giving him the electoral votes needed to win, as ballots continued to be counted four days after Election Day.

"America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country," Biden tweeted on Saturday "The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me."

Election Day 2020 arrived following months of political and social tensions stoked by the still-ongoing coronavirus pandemic, an economic crisis and continued racial injustice -- with Trump and Biden offering very different futures for the American people and the American people awaiting the election results.