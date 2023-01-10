Kaley Cuoco Debuts Her Baby Bump, Kisses Tom Pelphrey at 2023 Golden Globes

Of all the times she's attended the Golden Globes, we're willing to bet this one will be the most unforgettable for mom-to-be Kaley Cuoco.

The expectant Flight Attendant star stepped out on the red carpet at the annual awards show on Tuesday night, where she stunned in a lavender gown.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Tom Pelphrey accompanied his girlfriend to the event, looking dapper in a white tuxedo jacket and shirt, which he paired with a black bow tie and black pants.

The actress, who announced she is expecting her first child in October, appeared alongside the Ozark star as they displayed PDA for the throngs of photographers outside the Beverly Hilton.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

It's an extra special night for Cuoco considering she's nominated a second time this year for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy thanks to her work on the HBO hit. Cuoco is up against Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson, Only Murders in the Building's Selena Gomez, Wednesday's Jenna Ortega, and Hacks' Jean Smart.

The new year is already off to a great start for the Big Bang Theory alum after she celebrated her pregnancy with a lavish baby shower on Sunday, including a drone show and even Brad Pitt in attendance.

The 2023 Golden Globes airs live on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock. Stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Golden Globes coverage, including this year's winners.