Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphry Welcome New Addition to Their Family Ahead of Baby's Arrival

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey have a new member of their family! No, not that one.

The 37-year-old Flight Attendant star and her 40-year-old Ozark actor boyfriend shared that they adopted a female chihuahua named Opal.

"We did a thing... again," Cuoco captioned a pic of herself and Opal on her Instagram Stories. "We welcome Miss Opal (little widdle girl) into our growing family."

The little cutie joins the couple's large menagerie of animals with mixed reactions from her new siblings.

"She's hilarious and already torturing every dog in this house," Cuoco shared. "Thinks she runs the backyard already."

She also posted pics of Pelphrey cuddling up to the pup, writing, "@tommypelphrey didn't know he was a little chi lover and he is now obsessed and nothing makes me happier."

The couple is preparing to welcome a baby girl -- their first -- soon. ET recently spoke with Cuoco about her preparation, or lack thereof, ahead of her daughter's arrival.

"I have no plan and I've read zero books so that's the type of mom I will be," she told ET last month. "All the ways I'm not like a prepper. I'm just not that way. It's gonna be great, I trust the process. Tom has googled enough for the both of us. He could probably deliver this baby at this point."