Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Have an Epic Baby Shower -- And Brad Pitt Attends!

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are going big for their baby! The sweet couple shared photos from their glamorous baby shower over the weekend. The blowout event took place under a large tent decorated with fairy lights and featured live music from Jenny Fowler Cardenas and her bandmates, multiple personalized cakes, beautiful floral arrangements and even a drone show.

"Last night we got to celebrate our future unicorn surrounded by incredible friends, family & animals in the most magical environment," 37-year-old Cuoco captioned photos from the event on her Instagram. "Thank you to the very special group of people who made it a night we will all remember for the rest of our lives."

"Kaley and Tom's baby shower was absolutely magical and they had the absolute best time. Kaley's sister, Bri, threw the shower, and their parents, family, and closest friends were all there to celebrate," a source tells ET.

The mom-to-be wore a hot pink mini dress in honor of her baby girl and shared photos kissing her boyfriend, Ozark star Pelphrey, in front of a giant balloon sign that read "Baby Pelphrey."

There were also nods to Cuoco's equestrian side with a horse statue on one cake and the drone show featuring a female jockey leaping over a hurdle. Horses were also on site at the venue for guests to pet. Cuoco later shared that the drone show was comprised of 400 drones creating different images in the sky, including a stork and a mother and father holding hands with a little girl.

A-lister Brad Pitt was in attendance at the sweet soiree, wearing a sky blue jumpsuit and posing for a photo with fellow guest Jonathan Bluth. Bluth has since deleted the photo off his social media. Pitt was an executive producer on Pelphrey's film She Said.

"Some guests were starstruck by Brad Pitt, who was in a great mood and even took a picture with some people there," the source tells ET.

Jonathan Bluth/Instagram Stories

Other guests in attendance included stylist Brad Goreski and his husband, writer Gary Janetti, as well as former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky.

Cuoco and her guests took to the dance floor with the mom-to-be seen jamming out to "Footloose," and the Jackson 5 hit, "ABC." Guests enjoyed taking photos in the photo booth, snapping Polaroid pictures, posing in a face-in-hole cutout of a cowboy, cowgirl, and baby girl, and even playing corn hole.

Cuoco and Pelphrey first shared they were expecting a baby girl in October 2022. At the time, the Flight Attendant star wrote she was "beyond blessed and over the moon" about her baby news.