Kaitlyn Bristowe Reacts to 'The Bachelorette' Promo and Shares Hannah Brown's 'DWTS' Advice (Exclusive)

Kaitlyn Bristowe is anticipating a drama-filled season of The Bachelorette. The 35-year-old reality star told ET's Lauren Zima that Clare Crawley's already dramatic season is likely to continue in the same vein when it premieres next month.

Her statement comes after ABC released a promo for the season, which features host Chris Harrison telling someone off-camera, "You've just blown up The Bachelorette."

"Chris Harrison is known for being pretty dramatic -- and that seems dramatic -- so we will have to tune in and find out how dramatic it is," she said.

Bristowe is busy with her own reality TV stint now, as she's competing on season 29 of Dancing With the Stars alongside her pro partner, Artem Chigvintsev. Following their first dance on Monday's season premiere, Bristowe told ET about the support she's received from Bachelor Nation.

"All of the Bachelorettes, we have a group text. They were just all so sweet and supportive," Bristowe shared. "I mean, Hannah [Brown], Becca Tilley... So many of them, I feel like all of them [reached out]."

Bristowe's found particular encouragement in Hannah Brown's words of wisdom, as the former pageant queen herself walked away with the mirrorball trophy last season.

"Because we are both big fans of [author] Glennon Doyle she said, 'Glenn knows that you got this. Go get it!'" Bristowe said of Brown's encouragement. "She was so supportive and sweet."

As for if she'll become the second Bachelorette in a row to walk away with the DWTS title, Bristowe is "pretending" that the thought hasn't crossed people's minds.

"Alan [Bersten] was Hannah's partner, and he also is a great partner, and they got high scores, so could it be back-to-back mirrorballs? Who knows?" she said.

"I agree that is a bit of a pressure, but it is a reactive audience," Chigvintsev comforted. "If the audience decides this is the one that should be holding the mirrorball trophy, than this is the one."

Following their first dance -- a Cha Cha to Lady Gaga's "Stupid Love" -- Bristowe said she was feeling "happy" and was already focused on next week's performance.

"I thought it was spicy," Bristowe said of her dance, which received a 20 out of 30 from the judges. "Anyone who knows me, knows I am not safe. I am not a safe person. I kind of tried to do my own thing, but it gives us room for improvement."

"It is good, trust me," Chigvintsev reasoned. "You don't want to get the best score the first week... There is nowhere to step [up]."

One person who was certainly a fan of the performance was Gaga, who took to Twitter to praise the reality star.

"Is it weird that this made me cry...I love watching people happy and dancing!" Gaga wrote.

Bristowe responded on Twitter, admitting, "I’m never going to recover from Lady Gaga watching me dance to her song."

The former Bachelorette is hoping for more contact from the singer, telling ET, "I am a great manifester, so here we go: Lady Gaga, call me!"

As for next week's dance, Chigvintsev revealed that he and Bristowe will be performing a Fox Trot.

"We will take a notch down from all of the action and go very classy and very elegant," he said. "We are going to do a really good job for that, too, [and] hopefully get better scores."

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays on ABC. Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette will premiere Tuesday, Oct. 13.

