Kaitlyn Bristowe Cries After Trolls Attack Her Appearance as 'Old and Plastic'

Kaitlyn Bristowe has good days and bad ones -- and Saturday wasn't great. The former Bachelorette revealed on her Instagram Story that she cried it out after reading mean comments about her appearance.

"I forgot how mean people are when you go on TV," she wrote alongside a photo of herself with tears in her eyes. "Just so many 'She looks so old and plastic comments' everywhere. You win today trolls. It got to me."

Bristowe -- who is training for the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars -- shared more about her mini meltdown, admitting to followers that she "had a good cry."

"I think I honestly am just so tired that anything will set me off right now. Plus, I'm PMSing so great combo," she said.

"I felt my feelings, I got it out. Sometimes I like to be honest on here about not always being real happy everything," Bristowe continued. "I had a weak moment, cried it out, felt it all. Now, I'm going to pour myself a glass of wine and remember what's important in life."

Instagram

The 35-year-old revealed on Sunday she was feeling "MUCH better." "My friends made a board with nice messages on it and I sat and read them all, reminded myself of who's opinions matter and I'm BACK," she wrote.

Instagram

Bristowe is living her dream as a contestant on DWTS. Chris Harrison surprised her with the news she'd be on the show during her episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever! in June.

"I just think it goes to show if you really are into it and you are strong with what you believe in and fight for what you want -- and as long as you are a good person doing those things -- even if it takes five years, something good will come from it," she told ET.

The Off the Vine podcast host said she was already hard at work on preparing for the upcoming season.

"My mom has been sending me plenty of YouTube tutorials on how to ballroom dance," she said. "I have hired a trainer. I am trying to get into the best shape of my life, [so] I cut back on the wine, sadly."

"I just want to go in feeling my best and my strongest," she explained.

