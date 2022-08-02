Kaia Gerber Makes Sneaky Cameo in Boyfriend Austin Butler's Photoshoot

Austin Butler enlisted the help of his girlfriend, Kaia Gerber, during a new photoshoot for ​VMAN 49's Fall-Winter 2022 issue. In the blink-and-you-might-miss-it pics, Gerber's arm is draped around the 30-year-old Elvis star's neck.

While Gerber's face isn't visible in the cheeky black-and-white photos, her "I know" wrist tattoo is clearly visible. The 20-year-old model's ink was debuted on Instagram in November 2018 by JonBoyTattoo.

The couple first sparked relationship rumors in December, with a source telling ET the following month that Gerber and Butler were "seeing each other."

"They're getting to know each other better and having a lot of fun hanging out," the source added. "They're very sweet and affectionate with each other and it feels comfortable between the two of them."

Gerber and Butler have since been flaunting their romance in recent months, making their red carpet debut in May at the 2022 Met Gala where they were photographed looking adoringly at each other while the actor had his arm wrapped around his girlfriend's waist.

Later that month, the duo packed on the PDA as they walked the red carpet at the world premiere of Butler's film, Elvis, during the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. Photos showed Geber and Butler laughing together before placing their hands on each other's faces and sharing an intimate kiss.

Prior to their relationship, Gerber dated Jacob Elordi, whom she split from in November 2021 after a year. "Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi have broken up. Their split is amicable," a source told ET at the time. Butler, meanwhile, had a high-profile romance with Vanessa Hudgens for over eight years before the former couple called it quits on their relationship in January 2020.

In May, Butler cryptically addressed his split from Hudgens during an interview with GQ HYPE where he spoke about their breakup which happened while he was filming Elvis. "Life is full of changes, and you’ve got to find a way to constantly be evolving and growing," he said.