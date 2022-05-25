Kaia Gerber Gives Austin Butler a Huge Kiss at 'Elvis' World Premiere

Love is in the air at at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, where Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler were in full PDA mode!

The 20-year-old model and 30-year-old Elvis star walked the red carpet Wednesday for the world premiere of the Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic and didn't let the cameras deter them from showing their affection. In fact, it appears as if it was Gerber, looking stunning in a red gown, who grabbed Butler's face with both hands and planted a wet one on the budding actor.

Once inside the theater, the audience got to enjoy the highly anticipated screening of the film set to be released June 24. When the screening ended, the crowd gave a roaring 12-minute standing ovation to the performance, according to Variety. The outlet also reported that Butler got teary-eyed as he hugged the equally emotional Priscilla Presley, who flew to the South of France to give her blessing for the film about her late ex-husband.

Variety also reported that the Cannes audience, at certain points of the film, erupted into spontaneous applause as Butler deftly recreated the King of Rock & Roll's best hits including "Jailhouse Rock," "Blue Suede Shoes" and "Suspicious Minds."

It's not the first time Presley has expressed approval of the biopic. Earlier this month, Butler and Presley posed together at the 2022 Met Gala in New York City, where she told Vogue's livestream that she loved the movie.

"I think the young generation is gonna see and know what Elvis is all about, and learn a little more about him," she added.

Prior to the Met Gala appearance, Presley, who was married to Elvis from 1967 to 1973, got a first look at the biopic during a private screening and shared her honest review with fans on her official Facebook page, praising Butler for his "outstanding" performance.

"This story is about Elvis and Colonel Parker's relationship. It is a true story told brilliantly and creatively that only Baz, in his unique artistic way, could have delivered," Presley wrote. "Austin Butler, who played Elvis, is outstanding."

By the way, it was at that same Met Gala where Butler and Gerber made their red carpet debut as a couple.

Butler and Gerber were first linked back in December after they were spotted leaving a yoga class together.

In January, a source told ET that the pair has been "having a lot of fun hanging out."

"Kaia and Austin are seeing each other. They're getting to know each other better and having a lot of fun hanging out," the source shared. "They're very sweet and affectionate with each other and it feels comfortable between the two of them."