Kacey Musgraves and Boyfriend Cole Schafer Seal Their Red Carpet Debut With a Kiss at Met Gala

Kacey Musgraves and her boyfriend, Cole Shafer, heated things up at the 2022 Met Gala as they made their red carpet debut. The pair sealed their first official appearance together with a kiss as they arrived at the event on Monday night.

Musgraves went full Gilded Glamour in a black, floor-length Prada gown which she paired with jewelry from De Beers Jewellers, while her beau opted for a classic black tuxedo. Shafer held the 33-year-old singer close while the two exchanged a sweet kiss in front of cameras.

Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

It was a big night for Musgraves, not only because she was finally able to show off her boyfriend, but she also gave an epic surprise performance. The country music star traded in her black Prada gown for a silver, one-shouldered gown by Rodarte as she covered Elvis Presley's 1961 hit song, “Can’t Help Falling in Love," which was very fitting for her romantic night out. Additionally, Lenny Kravitz performed his hits, "Are You Gonna Go My Way," “Fly Away” and “American Woman.”

Musgraves and her man later stepped out after the Met Gala where she went for a third look, this time sporting a green crop top ensemble.

Gotham/GC Images

Gotham/GC Images

Musgraves and Shafer were first linked in June 2021, and it didn't take long for them to confirm their romance on social media. In August, Shafer penned a sweet social media post in honor of his girlfriend's 33rd birthday. "Here’s to you making it through thirty-two and here’s to you making history in thirty-three," he wrote. "It’s been so damn pretty falling for you, Kacey."

More recently, Musgraves gushed over the author in a post of her own.

"I learn so much from you. You’re a teacher and a treasure, and your 28 Earth years have nothing on your spiritual years. You walk the f*cking walk and that’s why you’re so deeply admired and respected," she wrote. "Happy Birthday, Cole. I thank my stars every day that you exist and that I get to be loved by a man like you. Cheers to this year being even more gorgeous than the last."