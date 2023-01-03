Justin Long Pens Epic 40th Birthday Tribute to Girlfriend Kate Bosworth

Justin Long is celebrating his lady love on her special day. The Barbarian star penned a heartfelt tribute to his girlfriend, Kate Bosworth, in recognition of her 40th birthday.

Long, 44, took to Instagram on Monday to share a lengthy tribute to the birthday girl, alongside a slideshow of sweet snapshots of Bothworth, and of the two of them hanging out together and having fun.

"She is 40!" Long wrote. "She is also the best part of my day, everyday - even when we’re not together.

Long's epic ode to his ladylove went on to list all the things that he finds so endearing about her, and the aspects of her personality he finds so magnetic.

"She laughs with abandon. She makes me laugh the same - all the time. She sees beauty everywhere and in everyone. She thanks everyone - even when she’s suffering, she’s kind. She was grateful to the nurses while she was in true pain. She is deeply compassionate and can’t hurt anyone but she can be a rascal. She loves to tease. She has the best softest lips I’ve ever kissed," Long wrote. "She loves beer and football more than I do (and I love beer and football). She is the strongest person I’ve ever known."

"She’s fiercely committed to the truth. She’s so fun to work with. She’s the most fun to do everything with. She is genuinely curious about people and the world. She makes everything in my life better - all my favorite songs and movies, vacations and sunsets and Chinese food," Long's post continued. "She strives to be better but she’s the best person I know. She will do anything for her friends. She is so generous she makes my parents slightly uncomfortable around the holidays (she also makes the best cookies). She is the most beautiful human being I’ve ever seen. She is purely good. She will stand up to anyone who isn’t. She has true integrity and grit. She has, by far, my favorite smile."

"She is sitting next to me writing her own Instagram post that I know will be eloquent and funny and deeply honest - because she is all those things," he concluded. "She is going to write such a great inspiring book one day. She is my joy. She is my best friend. Happy Birthday."

Long and Bosworth -- who have been rumored to have been dating since 2020 -- first put their love on display last April, when they were spotted sharing a kiss in Hawaii. The pair then went Instagram official in May with a cute photo of them drinking from the same pint of Guinness while in Ireland.