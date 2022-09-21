Justin Hartley and Wife Sofia Pernas to Guest Star on NBC's 'Quantum Leap'

It's a husband-and-wife affair on Quantum Leap! Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas are set to guest star in an upcoming episode of the NBC reboot, which stars Raymond Lee.

The real-life couple will appear in episode 4 of the freshman sci-fi drama, which is set to air Oct. 10.

The episode, titled “A Decent Proposal,” follows Ben (Lee) as he leaps to 1980s Los Angeles and into the body of Eva Sandoval, a no-nonsense bounty hunter in the midst of securing an elusive target. As Eva navigates her relationship with boyfriend Jake, Ben has flashes of his own past.

Hartley will play Jake, a bounty hunter who’s partnered -- professionally and personally -- with Eva, the person into which Ben has leapt. Pernas will portray Tammy Jean, who grew up in Texas near the border and is the object of a bounty hunt.

NBC

NBC

This marks a return to NBC for Hartley, who wrapped up a six-season run on This Is Us in May.

Quantum Leap picks up nearly three decades after Dr. Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula) stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and disappeared, never returning home. A new team, led by physicist Ben Song, has been brought together to restart that same project with the aim to understand the mysteries behind the accelerator and Beckett. Of course, it being sci-fi and all, things take a turn for the unexpected when Ben makes an unauthorized leap into the past, leaving the team behind to solve the mystery of why he did it and try to successfully bring him home.

Hartley and Pernas, who starred together on The Young and the Restless, were married in March 2021 after dating for a year.

Quantum Leap airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.