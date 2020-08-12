Justin Bieber to Perform First Live Concert in Three Years on New Year's Eve

Nothing like Bieber fever to help put the direness of 2020 in the past and kick off 2021 with a bang! Justin Bieber has announced that he will perform live in concert on New Year’s Eve.

The performance will mark the 26-year-old Canadian musician’s first live concert in three years.

The event is a partnership with T-Mobile, whose customers will be able to stream the concert, titled T-Mobile Presents New Year's Eve Live with Justin Bieber, for free. Fans can also purchase access from Tuesday.

"I've worked with T-Mobile for a long time -- they’re such a fun brand, and we’re working on more surprises to watch out for during this special night,” Bieber said in a press release about the show. “I can’t wait to partner on this epic New Year’s Eve concert with them, and give everyone a safe way to kick 2020 out the door, together."

The announcement comes after Bieber received four nominations for the 2021 GRAMMY Awards. The nominations were for Best Pop Solo Performance for "Yummy," Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Intentions," Best Pop Vocal Album for Changes and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for his "10,000 Hours" collab with Dan+ Shay.

However, he expressed his disappointment about the categories he was recognized in.

"I am flattered to be acknowledged and appreciated for my artistry. I am very meticulous and intentional about my music," the singer wrote. "With that being said, I set out to make an R&B album. Changes was and is an R&B album. I grew up admiring R&B music and wished to make a project that would embody that sound.”

“For this not to be put in that category feels weird considering from the chords to the melodies to the vocal style all the way down to the hip hop drums that were chosen it is undeniably, unmistakably an R&B Album!" he continued. “To be clear I absolutely love pop music it just wasn't what I set out to make this time around. My gratitude for feeling respected for my work remains and I am honored to be nominated either way.”

Bieber also noted he was grateful to those who had campaigned for his nominations and didn’t want anyone to mistake his post for ungratefulness.

See more on Bieber below.