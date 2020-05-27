Justin and Hailey Bieber Threaten to Sue Plastic Surgeon Over TikTok Video

Justin and Hailey Bieber aren't too happy with a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon and his recent TikTok about Hailey.

Last week, Dr. Daniel Barrett posted a TikTok suggesting that Hailey had various procedures done to her face while comparing side-by-side photos of her taken years apart. In the video, Dr. Barrett says it appears as though Hailey got rhinoplasty, a skin-tightening procedure, gotten filler in her cheeks and lips, jawline contouring and genioplasty.

Now, in a statement given to ET, Dr. Barrett states that he received a cease-and-desist letter from attorneys "claiming" to represent the Biebers. Dr. Barrett states that the Biebers "claimed that I was defaming her and using copyrighted lyrics and her likeness." ET has reached out to Justin and Hailey's reps, as well as Justin's attorney, for comment.

"I received a cease-and-desist letter from attorneys claiming to represent her and Justin Bieber demanding that I remove the post and issue an apology. They claimed that I was defaming her and using copyrighted lyrics and her likeness," Dr. Barrett said in a statement. "I was definitely shocked as I was simply sharing my opinion on what I thought she may have had done. I felt like I was being bullied. I do not make money off of the TikTok account and the 'cease and desist' was overreaching."

In his statement, Dr. Barrett began by explaining that he started his TikTok while his offices were closed to entertain and educate viewers about plastic surgery. "Many of my followers ask me about what I think certain celebrities have had done. Many viewers complain of low self esteem and body image problems when they see beautiful celebrities who claim that they haven't had any work done," he shared. "Hailey Bieber was a hot one and many people wanted to know what I thought she had done."

Dr. Barrett noted that Hailey is not one of his patients, but he did some research and found photos of her that appeared to be unaltered. "I compared them side-by-side and gave my opinion as to what plastic surgery procedures I thought she had done," he explained, adding that people tagged Hailey and she "posted a comment that she felt it was flattering that people thought that she had plastic surgery."

"The whole purpose of the TikTok account is to raise awareness about plastic surgery and to remove the stigma associated with it," he continued. "People are beautiful whether they get plastic surgery or not. It's also people's business whether they want to reveal that they had plastic surgery or not."

He added that plastic surgery is becoming a much more acceptable thing, saying, "Many celebrities do undergo plastic surgery, but by denying it they are creating false expectations of what natural beauty is."

"I have many celebrity clients. But on the other hand I don't think it's appropriate to bully individuals who are sharing their opinions on public photos," Dr. Barrett explained. "In no way was my intent to disparage or upset Hailey. I even complimented her in the video. Honestly, if she simply asked me to take it down vs having a legal team reach out, I probably would have taken it down."

Hailey had previously called out an Instagram account that also posted two photos of her and claiming that she got plastic surgery.

"Stop using pics that are edited by makeup artists!" she commented. "This photo on the right is NOT what I look like… I've never touched my face so If you're gonna sit around and compare me at 13, and then me at 23, at least use a natural photo that wasn't edited so crazy."

This isn't the first time that Dr. Barrett has been called out by a celebrity. He previously posted a TikTok in which he retracted and apologized to Madison Beer after she made it clear to him that the "after" photo he was comparing to the "before" was heavily edited.