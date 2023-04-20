Julianne Hough Explains How Dating Ryan Seacrest Led to Her Wine Label With Nina Dobrev

Julianne Hough learned the value of vino while dating Ryan Seacrest. The newly announced Dancing With the Starsco-host sat down with Kelly Clarkson on Thursday to sip and spill secrets about her new wine label, Fresh Vine Wine, which she co-owns with bestie Nina Dobrev.

Talk soon turned to her famous American Idol host ex, whom Hough credits with teaching her the ins and outs of fine wine when she was 21.

"He's very much into wine," Hough said of Seacrest during her sit-down on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "He, like, introduced me to wine. What was so interesting was, because I didn't drink growing up L.D.S. [The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints], it was usually associated with partying [and] getting drunk. But this was, like, an education -- and I'm such a geek, I love to learn things."

Hough noted her wine education with Seacrest included the proper technique for tasting, including swirling, smelling and sipping. "It felt very cool," she admitted.

Clarkson addressed Hough's Mormon upbringing, as well as her own as Southern Baptist, in explaining that neither of the women were exposed to wine in their younger years. "When I grew up it was like, 'No dancing, no singing,'" Clarkson said with a laugh, referencing both Hough's and her career paths.

Hough couldn't help but gush over the success of her latest endeavor, which has secured distribution in all 50 U.S. states in its first year on the market.

"It's low carb, low calorie, low sugar, and honestly we've done so well since we launched," she said of the premium Napa Valley-based line, assuring fans that it tastes "delicious."

ET spoke with Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro earlier this week, as the duo teased their dynamic coming into the new season of DWTS as co-hosts.

"Well, honestly, it's full circle being able to come back from being a dancer to a judge and now co-hosting with Alfonso," Julianne told ET. "It's amazing. Honestly, it's just family again. I'm just excited. I can't wait to see everybody back on the dance floor and just get our groove on."

Dancing With the Stars season 32 will air this fall on Disney+.