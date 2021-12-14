Julia Haart and Silvio Scaglia Haart of 'My Unorthodox Life' Split After 2 Years of Marriage

There’s another split in the My Unorthodox Life family. A source confirmed to ET that Julia Haart and her husband, Silvio Scaglia Haart, are calling it quits.

Julia and Silvio tied the knot in June 2019. The pair has not yet to confirm the news publicly, and on Sunday, Julia shared a picture of her and Silvio enjoying dinner. “Sundays with @silvioscagliahaart ❤️,” she wrote.

A second source tells ET, "Julia and Silvio are currently living together and love each other."

The star of the Netflix series, which follows her life after leaving the Orthodox Jewish religion and embarking on a fashion career, met the businessman when they were both working for La Perla. At the time, Julia was the creative director and Silvio was the CEO. In 2019, Julia became the CEO and co-owner of Elite World Group, which was purchased by Silvio in 2011.

News of the pair’s split comes just a month after Julia’s daughter, Batsheva Haart, and her husband, Ben Weinstein, ended their marriage after nine years.

At the time, a source confirmed the news to ET, and couple also released a joint statement on their respective Instagram accounts.

"After time and consideration we have made the decision to separate," the statement read. "We have so much love and respect for each other but have realized that it's time to take some space to ensure that each of us live the most joyous, fulfilling lives as possible. There are no secrets nor salacious events to blame."

"We are just two best friends who met at a very young age and have both grown in the past 9 years each in our own way," the statement continued. "We so appreciate your continuous support as we embark upon this new chapter of our lives, separately."