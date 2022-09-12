Julia Garner Bares Her Stomach in Bold 2022 Emmys Dress

For Julia Garner, the 2022 Emmys red carpet was a high-fashion runway. The Inventing Anna star embodied bold glamour as she stepped out on the golden carpet Monday in a floral-embellished, velvet Gucci sheath dress with a stomach cut-out.

Adding an extra dose of edge, the 28-year-old actress wore her short blond hair in messy curls and completed her look with nude platform heels and spiky Swarovski hoop earrings. Garner was accompanied on the carpet by her husband, Mark Foster, who rocked a black tuxedo.

If there was ever a time to dress to the nines, it's tonight for Garner, considering she is a two-time nominee this year. The actress could possibly accept the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for the third time thanks to her performance in Ozark. She previously took home the award in 2020 and 2019 for her role as Ruth Langmore. Ozark is nominated for a total of 13 awards this evening.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Plus, she has scored her first nomination in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie category for her portrayal of Anna Delvey in the Netflix hit, Inventing Anna.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards hosted by Kenan Thompson were broadcast live on NBC and Peacock.