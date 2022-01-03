Julia Fox Says Dating Kanye West Was the 'Best Thing That Could Have Happened to Me' (Exclusive)

No bad blood or hard feelings here! Julia Fox is opening up about her short-lived and high-profile romance with Kanye "Ye" West, and has a lot of appreciation for the experience.

Fox walked the red carpet at the premiere of The Batman at Josie Robertson Plaza in New York City on Tuesday, and she spoke with ET's Rachel Smith about the relationship and subsequent split.

"It was the best thing that could have happened to me," Fox said of dating the Donda artist.

According to Fox, dating West was "like hitting a reset button. It kind of brought a spark back into my life that I had kind of forgotten about."

West and Fox first met in Miami during a New Year's Eve party. They were next photographed in New York City, where they enjoyed a date night, seeing a production of Slave Play and having dinner at Carbone.

Shortly thereafter, PDA pics of the pair were released in Interview magazine. In the accompanying interview, Fox said she and West had an "instant connection."

They then took their romance to Los Angeles, Paris and Miami, before circling back to New York, where they celebrated Fox's 32nd birthday together in early February. On Feb. 14, news broke that the pair had called it quits on their whirlwind romance, and a rep for Fox confirmed the split to ET.

As for whether or not she's back in the dating game now, Fox told at Tuesday's premiere that she's "too busy" for building a new relationship right now.

"I don't even have the time to, like, brush my hair," Fox said. "I mean, if I meet someone, yes. If nature plays its course, and someone comes along, I'd be more than happy to entertain that. But I'm not looking for anything right now."

As for her post-split relationship with West, Fox said they're on good terms, sharing, "We're still friends, yeah."

The 32-year-old actress and model stunned at Tuesday's premiere in a black and silver latex ensemble that included a full-length latex coat, which gave off a serious Batman's rogues gallery vibe.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

I love Batman. When [my family] first moved to America we had a VHS Batman tape and I watched it 24/7," recalled Fox, who moved to New York City from Italy with her family when she was 6. "I wanted to be Catwoman, I wanted to be Poison Ivy, I wanted to be all of them."

The Batman -- starring Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Colin Farrell, Paul Dano, Andy Serkis and Jeffrey Wright and directed by Matt Reeves -- hits theaters March 4.